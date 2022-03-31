Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Lowered to $101.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $104.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.