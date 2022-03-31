Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Sell

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 486,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,536,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 1.54. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

