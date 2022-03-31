BitTorrent (BTTOLD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $72,094.00

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $2.09 billion and approximately $72,094.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.45 or 0.00223820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008094 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006148 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005391 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000875 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002549 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.