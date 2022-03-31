Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 13,593 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Automatic Data Processing worth $125,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,734,000 after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP traded up $3.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.30. 63,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.30 and a 200 day moving average of $218.41. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.85 and a 12-month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

