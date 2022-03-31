Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99,645 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.92% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $108,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.99. The stock had a trading volume of 250,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,523,046. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average of $66.63.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

