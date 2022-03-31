Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $348.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $396.71. 6,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,435. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $241.96 and a fifty-two week high of $398.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $362.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

