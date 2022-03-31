Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 61,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 15,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

