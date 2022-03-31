Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

CYH has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $11.87. 28,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,583. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

