Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates $175.00 Price Target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.53.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,771,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,986,709. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,336,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,070,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

