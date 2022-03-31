Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) to Hold

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

IKNA traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. 1,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,016. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $217.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91. Ikena Oncology has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $33.69.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

