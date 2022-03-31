UBS Group Boosts M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target to GBX 275

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 275 ($3.60) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGPUF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised M&G from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised M&G to a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&G presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.05.

OTCMKTS MGPUF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.88. 7,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884. M&G has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

