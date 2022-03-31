Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) PT Lowered to €80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($109.89) to €80.00 ($87.91) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kion Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kion Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of Kion Group stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $17.17. 19,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,196. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.54.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

