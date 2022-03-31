Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) Short Interest Update

Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Nilfisk Holding A/S stock remained flat at $$33.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. Nilfisk Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Get Nilfisk Holding A/S alerts:

About Nilfisk Holding A/S (Get Rating)

Nilfisk Holding A/S manufactures and sells cleaning solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: EMEA, Americas, APAC, Consumer, and Private Label and Other. It offers commercial and industrial vacuum cleaners; floor cleaning products, including single-disc, burnishers, carpet extractors, scrubber dryers, steam cleaners, sweepers, and combination machines; mobile, stationary, and petrol/diesel driven pressure washers; and industry, vehicle, floor care, surface, and textile detergents, as well as care and maintenance products, and disinfectants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nilfisk Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nilfisk Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.