Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the February 28th total of 176,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 573.5 days.

OTCMKTS PBBGF remained flat at $$9.24 on Thursday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (Get Rating)

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.