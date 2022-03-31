Short Interest in NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Drops By 33.7%

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,977,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NuGene International stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,368. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. NuGene International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

NuGene International Company Profile

NuGene International, Inc engages in the research, development, sales, and marketing of cosmeceutical skincare products. It distributes products domestically and internationally through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical offices, and day and resort spas. The company was founded on October 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

