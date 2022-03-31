Short Interest in NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Drops By 33.7%

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,977,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NuGene International stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,368. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. NuGene International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07.
NuGene International Company Profile (Get Rating)
