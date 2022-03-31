Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:MOV traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.00. 6,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,129. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $916.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Movado Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.77%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $294,476.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 7,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $335,913.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,027 shares of company stock valued at $893,182 in the last ninety days. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,004,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,039,000 after buying an additional 48,031 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,371 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 33,014 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

