Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $6.75 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,933 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.7% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 46,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $282.10. The company had a trading volume of 688,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,199,254. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $708.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.12. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $127.00 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

