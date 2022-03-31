Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,498. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 203,959 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 197,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 80,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

