Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,914,986 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 141.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,264,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914,986 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 7.11% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $146,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,995 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,103 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,196,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,774 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,335,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,763,000 after acquiring an additional 634,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,936,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $62.15. 322,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,920,360. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $63.70.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

