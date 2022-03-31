Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE BSM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.54. 11,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,827. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.24. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 144.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

