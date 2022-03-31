Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ RCII traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.50. 1,602,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,976. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 68.00%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 79,661 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after purchasing an additional 173,391 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 463.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 63,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

