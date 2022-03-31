Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Catalent worth $168,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Catalent by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after buying an additional 169,608 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Catalent by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Catalent by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Catalent by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 25,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,634. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.56. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.17 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.38.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

