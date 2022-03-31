Analysts Anticipate The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) to post sales of $222.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.10 million. Macerich posted sales of $190.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year sales of $896.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $875.70 million to $917.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $914.55 million, with estimates ranging from $894.50 million to $934.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Macerich.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 3.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Macerich by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 141,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAC traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 27,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.88. Macerich has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $22.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -1,999.33%.

Macerich Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.