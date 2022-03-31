Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 395,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $164,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 189.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,259,000 after buying an additional 1,068,686 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 25.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after buying an additional 304,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,858,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 29.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,088,000 after buying an additional 192,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $6.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $353.50. 3,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,710. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.91 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.14 and a 200-day moving average of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.67.

Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.