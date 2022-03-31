Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all four trailing quarters. Recently, Citizens Financial launched a new overdraft-free checking account to protect the users from overdraft and avoid overspending their money. The company also received regulatory approvals required from Fed for the acquisition of Investors Bancorp and expects to close it by mid-April of 2022. Solid loan and deposit balances are likely to aid the company’s financials. However, rising costs and concentrated portfolio are major headwinds for the company. Though the Fed has increased interest rates and signaled more hikes this year, the overall low interest rate environment is likely to continue to strain the bank’s margins.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CFG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

CFG stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348,055. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $510,236,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $229,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

