GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) PT Lowered to $11.10

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $13.50 to $11.10 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 110.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GHG. Morgan Stanley lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:GHG traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $5.27. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.85. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24.

GreenTree Hospitality Group ( NYSE:GHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 195.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

