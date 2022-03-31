Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Shares of HLMN stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. 14,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,351. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Kraft acquired 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $491,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill acquired 94,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

