157 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $149.25.

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.17. The stock had a trading volume of 14,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.85. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $196.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

