TAP Consulting LLC Purchases New Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC remained flat at $$39.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 61,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644,560. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

