China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. China Automotive Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CAAS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 76,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,278. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.33 million, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 2.79. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAAS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 53,752 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in China Automotive Systems by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China Automotive Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on China Automotive Systems in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.