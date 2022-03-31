J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.350-$8.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.88 billion-$7.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.99 billion.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.77.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

NYSE SJM traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $135.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,912. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.74 and a 200-day moving average of $130.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.