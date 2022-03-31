Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.09

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.09 and last traded at $40.16, with a volume of 9783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 105,520 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

