HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $22.46

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.46, but opened at $23.12. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 188 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 89.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth $7,837,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,443,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

