PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.000-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.34 billion-$9.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.50 billion.PVH also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00 EPS.

Shares of PVH traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.07. The stock had a trading volume of 65,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,819. PVH has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 99,552 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.