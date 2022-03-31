Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.56

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.56 and last traded at $94.28, with a volume of 9076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.82.

Several analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average is $85.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.46%.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $146,586.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,137 shares of company stock worth $5,885,426. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 45,966.9% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,214,227 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 933.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,641,000 after buying an additional 1,376,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after buying an additional 786,490 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,699,000 after buying an additional 662,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,835,000 after buying an additional 483,023 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

