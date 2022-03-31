Barclays Increases SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $88.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $83.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.46.
Shares of SLG traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.97. The stock had a trading volume of 23,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,227. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.40.
In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,356,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,764,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,126,000 after acquiring an additional 635,270 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,381,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 804,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,249,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after acquiring an additional 228,788 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SL Green Realty (Get Rating)
SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.
