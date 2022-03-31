Barclays Increases SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $88.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $83.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.46.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SLG traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.97. The stock had a trading volume of 23,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,227. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.40.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,356,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,764,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,126,000 after acquiring an additional 635,270 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,381,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 804,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,249,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after acquiring an additional 228,788 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.