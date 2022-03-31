Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.63% from the stock’s previous close.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Shares of LAZR traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $15.59. 88,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,838,350. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.41. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 142,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $1,901,008.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $892,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 140,000 shares of company stock worth $1,972,150 and have sold 463,105 shares worth $6,594,392. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 160,851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 140.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

