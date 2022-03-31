Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Down 3.7%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.44. 2,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 722,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $640.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 180.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

