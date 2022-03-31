DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Down 8.8%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) shares were down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 2.66 and last traded at 2.68. Approximately 531,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 44,751,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.94.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DiDi Global in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is 6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31. The business had revenue of 7.46 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $695,013,000. Bedford Ridge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 4th quarter valued at $228,161,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DiDi Global by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,774,103 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $113,415,000 after buying an additional 17,054,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,078,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 4th quarter valued at $30,609,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

