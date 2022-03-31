DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,120,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 13,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DouYu International by 134.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 18.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.12. 35,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.93. DouYu International has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $10.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DouYu International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOYU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.23.

DouYu International Company Profile (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.