Short Interest in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Rises By 28.8%

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 96,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of PME stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.
