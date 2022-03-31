Rai Reflex Index Market Cap Hits $67.45 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00006507 BTC on exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $67.45 million and $3.20 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rai Reflex Index alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00046869 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.40 or 0.07139023 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,303.76 or 0.99856001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00053466 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 22,353,323 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rai Reflex Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rai Reflex Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.