DigitalNote (XDN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,674.00

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a market cap of $1.27 million and $3,674.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.41 or 0.00464542 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 223.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,943,086,512 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

