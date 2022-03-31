TAP Consulting LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 288 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,088,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $5,910,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $4,771,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $4,289,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $2,585,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive stock traded down 1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 239,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,139,457. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of 33.46 and a 12 month high of 179.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of 54.95.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. Research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIVN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 91.67.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

