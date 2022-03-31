Morgan Stanley Cuts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $27.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.93.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 194,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,194,435. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 103.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

