TAP Consulting LLC Invests $32,000 in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of ARKW stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,321. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.85. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $162.04.

