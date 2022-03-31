Raymond James Raises SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $57.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SM. Cowen raised SM Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of SM stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $40.60. 1,273,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 812.16 and a beta of 5.50. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.01%.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,925. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter worth about $100,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

