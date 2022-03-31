Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TFC. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.96. The company had a trading volume of 100,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,737,969. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

