Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to “Neutral”

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNDB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Randolph Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.40. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,209. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $136.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.79. Randolph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Randolph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RNDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.36). Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Research analysts expect that Randolph Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 12,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Randolph Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.