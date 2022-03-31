2,071 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352,359 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 93.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after buying an additional 10,471,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 103.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,194,000 after buying an additional 9,239,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 24.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,374,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,684,000 after buying an additional 3,393,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 77.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,267,000 after buying an additional 7,557,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,118 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 32,163,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,957,090. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.41 and a beta of 5.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About Palantir Technologies (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.